Kumasi Cornerstone FC relegated to Division Three

Cornerstone Football Club logo

Ghanaian football talent hub, Kumasi Cornerstone FC, have been relegated to the fourth tier of Ghanaian football.

Cornerstone FC were demoted to Division Three after a 1-1 draw against Prof Quarm FC in the penultimate game of the Zone 5 Division Two league.



With a game to spare, the Kumasi-based club are four points behind the seventh-place team and a win on the final day will not make any difference.



Cornerstone have produced some of the finest players for Ghanaian football including former African Footballer of the year Abdul Razak.

Other players to been produced by the club are Stephen Frimpong Manso, Emmanuel Amoah, Malik Jabir, and Sampson Appiah.



The club was one of the biggest teams in Ghana in the 1970s and '80s, however, mismanagement has forced the team down the lower tiers.