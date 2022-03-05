Kumasi could host 2021/22 MTN FA Cup final - Chairman Wilson Arthur

MTN FA Cup

Chairman for the MTN FA Cup committee, Hon. Wilson Arthur has hinted that they intend to host this season’s final in Kumasi.

He made this statement following the Round of 16 on Tuesday at the premises of the Ghana Football Association [GFA].



He was, however, quick to add that the committee’s final decision depends on the teams that make the final.



“On paper, our plan is to play the final in Kumasi, but it will depend on the clubs that reach the final because we want the game to be closer to their fans,” he told Accra based Onua FM.



Accra hosted last season’s final with Hearts of Oak beating AshantiGold on penalties to win the competition for a record 11th time.



The Phobians are in contention to defend their crown, meanwhile, their sworn rivals have been eliminated.

Defending champions, Hearts of Oak paired against Elmina Sharks, a side who are bottom of the Ghana Premier League.



Dreams FC have been paired with fellow top-flight side Legon Cities while Skyy FC clashes with Heart of Lions in the other tie in the Southern Zone.



In the Northern Zone, Bechem United will play against Kumawuman United while Aduana Stars take on Berekum Chelsea in Dormaa.



The matches will be played on the weekend of Friday 25 – Sunday 27, March 2022.