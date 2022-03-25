37
Kumasi fans charge Black Stars with energetic 'Jama' session ahead of Nigeria game

Kumasi supporters boost Black Stars morale with jama songs

Fri, 25 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana vs Nigeria: Blak Stars hold last training session at Baba Yara Stadium

Fans troop into Baba Yara to watch Blak Stars training

Ghana take on Nigeria in FIFA World Cup qualifier on Friday

Porcupine Tertiary, a university football supporters group turned the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on fire during the Black Stars' last training session on Thursday, March 24, 2022, prior to the World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

The group made of that is made up of young and energetic men were in full spirits, singing on top of their voices to charge the players up for the crunch game.

The Black Stars began the last training session behind closed but only opened to the media. The fans were allowed to enter the Baba Yara Sports Stadium during the tail end of the session where the Porcupine Tertiary also got access.

They sang with passion and cheer the Black Stars on, lifting the team's morale for the FIFA World Cup playoff first leg.

Porcupine Tertiary is a popular supporters group of Kumasi-based Ghana Premier League giant, Asante Kotoko.

The Ghana-Nigeria first leg tie is slated for Friday, March 25, 2022, with a kick set at 19:30 GMT.

Watch the video below

