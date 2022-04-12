Kumasi to host this season’s MTN FA Cup final

Baba Yara Sports Stadium

The Ghana Football Association has announced that the MTN FA Cup final will be held in Kumasi this season.

The match will take place at the Baba Yara Stadium, but the date has yet to be determined.



The tournament enters the quarter-finals stage this week with Hearts of Oak favourites to progress to the last four as they face second-tier side Skyy FC.



Aduana Stars will play King Faisal, while Bechem United tackle Tamale City FC and Dreams FC take on Kotoku Royals.



Each of the eight teams will get GHc6000, GHc1000 worth of MTN Recharge cards, and a part of the gate proceeds.



The games are set to take place on April 13 and 14, 2022.

Also, Kumasi will host the maiden edition of the KGL Inter-Regional Challenge Cup.



The KGL Inter-Regional Challenge Cup is a competition designed for the top Juvenile teams from the 10 Regional Football Associations to compete for honours, with the top 12 teams being selected to compete in the KGL U-17 Inter-Club Champions League in Accra.



The GFA previously announced that the WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations would be held in June in the Central Regional capital of Cape Coast.



The Eastern Region will host the second edition of the Division One League Super Cup, while the Northern Region will host the Women's Super Cup.