Kurt Okraku assures beach soccer of more support

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah and Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has assured Ghana Beach Soccer stakeholders of his association's full support as the sport enters an exciting new era.

The FA President made the remarks as he launched the GFA's first major beach soccer competition since taking over from the Nyantakyi regime.



The sixteen top teams from across the country are competing for the biggest prize in Ghana Beach Soccer, with a total competition value of over 500,000 Ghana Cedis (GHS 150,000.00).



"I have personally been following the exploits of Beach Soccer for many years and it's a delight that despite all the numerous challenges, it has grown into an enticing sport brand with even more potential to flourish."



"I'm here today because I believe, trust and support the efforts your executives led by Yaw Ampofo Ankrah are putting in to ensure that this sport reaches its full potential."

The GFA has already distributed beach soccer balls to all registered clubs in addition to organizing FIFA / CAF training courses for referees, match commissioners and instructors.



The FA has also indicated its willingness to participate in the next Beach soccer Afcon qualifiers "Mozambique 2023", with a number of players from the ongoing FA Cup in line for selections to the Black Sharks.



The Chairman of Ghana Beach Soccer Yaw Ampofo Ankrah assured the FA president that they will make good use of all the proposed technical openings available to them in order to enhance the capacity of key stakeholders.