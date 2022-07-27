Kurt Okraku bids farewell to Black Princesses ahead of pre-tournament camping in France

GFA President Kurt Okraku and the Black Princesses in a group picture

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku bid farewell to the Black Princesses ahead of their pre-tournament camping in France.

Coach Ben Fokuo and his team departed Accra on Wednesday morning and will face the France National U-20 side on Friday, July 29 as part of preparations for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.



The Black Princesses will play the USA in their opening game at the Estadio Alejandro Morera on August 11, before they take on the Netherlands and Japan in the other Group D matches.



"It's been many weeks of hard work, waiting and you all dreaming of playing at the highest level of football in your category. Now the waiting is over, it's time to be very focused for the last leg," Kurt Okraku said ahead of the team's departure.

"As you leave Ghana for France to continue the long journey to Costa Rica. I am sure it is a journey each of you has been waiting for.



"From your individual clubs, you were picked to represent the country and now is the moment. We have been on this journey before but we always exit at the group stage. But I believe we have a group of talented players who have the capacity to go and make history."