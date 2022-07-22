0
Menu
Sports

Kurt Okraku congratulates newly promoted Women’s Premier League Clubs

Kurt Okraku.jpeg GFA President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku

Fri, 22 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has congratulated newly promoted clubs Essiam Socrates FC, Ridge City FC, Candy Soccer Academy, and Tamale Super Ladies FC on their qualification to next season’s Women’s Premier League.

The teams engaged in play-offs in Techiman and Aiyinase where they finished their competitions as table toppers to pick the four available slots for Premier League football.

Essiam Socrates and Ridge City qualified from the Southern sector whiles Candy Soccer Academy and Tamale Super Ladies FC got the nod to represent the Northern sector.

"The teams did marvelously well in the playoffs to qualify for the Premier League, their achievement is memorable and historic," President Simeon-Okraku told ghanafa.org.

"To the Players, the Technical Team, and Management I say well done and Ayekoo!

"May this success drive you to acquire more achievements in future."

"Finally, on behalf of the Ghana Football Association and the Executive Council, I commend you for keeping our Women’s Premier League playoff clean, competitive, and exciting," he added.

The 2022/2023 Women’s Premier League season will kick off on the weekend of Friday, October 28 to Monday, October 30.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Release Atta Mills' body for reburial in Ekumfi-Otuam - Family
Abuga Pele speaks about jail time
Ashanti MPs demand apology from Suame agitators
Samuel Atta Mills discloses condition late president died with
I warned Akufo-Addo not to seek re-election - Eagle Prophet
AG authorized the execution of ambulance contract - Agyeman Manu
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity
‘How do you sue me for building a state monument?’ – Anyidoho
Why Owusu Bempeh has stopped praying for Akufo-Addo