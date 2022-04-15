0
Kurt Okraku denies reports Otto Addo has reached an agreement to be Ghana coach

KURTIS GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Fri, 15 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku has sharply denied reports Otto Addo has agreed to take over as coach of the Black Stars till the end of the year. 

On Thursday, reports went rife the Borussia Dortmund development coach had agreed to continue as gaffer of the Black Stars after his employers met the FA president.

However, the FA capo, who is currently in Europe disclosed steps are being taking to have an arrangement that will work in the interest of Ghanaians.

"I woke up this morning to many stories on Otto Addo. Truth: Ghana has not met the employers yet. Steps are being taken and we will keep everybody informed on progress made. Getting our technical team in place for upcoming assignments is high on our football association's agenda," Kurt Okraku wrote on Facebook.

Otto Addo led Ghana to World Cup qualification after edging Nigeria in the playoff via the away goal rule. Thomas Partey's strike in Abuja proved decisive.

Ghanaians are clamouring for the former Dortmund player, after assembling a not too strong Ghana side to beat a star-studded Nigeria.

His tactical and technical approach was visible in both games.

The FA president is also expected to engage Aston Villa over the availability of George Boateng and there will be talks with the Right to Dream Academy for Didi Dramani to be part of the technical team.

