Kurt Okraku deserves a second term in office - Takyi Arhin

Takyi Arhin 1.jpeg Takyi Arhin, general manager of Ghana Premier League club Aduana Football Club

Sat, 24 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Takyi Arhin, general manager of Ghana Premier League club Aduana Football Club, thinks GFA President Kurt Okraku merits a second term based on the work he has done.

The experienced football official claimed in an interview with Kessben TV that Kurt should be given a second term in office and, if possible, a third to ensure that he maintains his excellent work.

“You don’t need to be told. Kurt Okraku should be handed a second term based on his work. If there is even a third term, he should continue, there are no two ways about that,"

“He has done an excellent job. Take a look at the coaching courses he’s implemented, the catch-them-young programs he’s set up for aspiring refs, and the partnerships he’s secured. My impression is that Kurt’s administration is doing well," he added.

