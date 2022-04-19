Kurt Okraku heaps praises on de facto chief of staff Michael Osekre

Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kurt Okraku has hailed the role played by the de facto chief of staff Michael Osekre in Ghana's 2022 World Cup qualification.

He says that the Vision FC owner played an immense role behind the scenes as Ghana claimed glory over fierce rivals Nigeria in a two-legged playoff.



The de facto chief of staff is the right-hand man of the GFA boss and plays an integral role in the running of the affairs of the current GFA.



Osekre, a freight forwarder and a player-manager have been a key element of the Kurt Okraku administration since his campaign days in 2019.



"We've had amazing people praying for us on this journey to stardom. We've had people (in reference to Michael Osekre) going out of their way to do extraordinary things," Okraku told GTV Sports Plus.

"For the first time, I want to say thank you to my Chief of Staff for all the support. Thank you Michael Osekre."



There is a lot to pick out as ties that bind Vision FC President Michael Osekre and Ghana FA chief President Kurt Okraku in what is a strong union between two men who share an unbridled love for football.



For starters, both men own teams competing at various levels in Ghanaian football circles but with a touch of what modern clubs should look like.



Vision and Dreams FC have an extensive reach that tabs some of the brightest talents in the sport and channels them through the right balance between preparation, coaching and direction on top of fine-tuning skills to protégés en route to professional ranks in Ghana and beyond the West African country’s shores.