Kurt Okraku is not my enemy - Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah says Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku is not an enemy as been perceived or speculated in the media.
Nana Yaw Amponsah denied and rubbished any claim or report in an interview on Happy Sports that Kurt Okraku is an enemy.
“People have this perception that when you go into a competition with someone then the followers presume or think you are enemies”, he told Happy FM.
“After losing the elections, I congratulated him and moved on. I have no problems with him (Kurt Okraku)”.
“I don’t have anything against him and will be surprised if he does”.
Nana Yaw Amponsah also confirmed that he is still the Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko despite reports that he has been banned by the GFA as a director of Phar Rangers.
