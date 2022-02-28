Kurt Okraku is worse than Nyantakyi - Charles Taylor

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Ghana Premier League legend, Charles Taylor has described Kurt Okraku’s tenure as Ghana Football Association president as worse compared to Kwesi Nyantakyi.



The former Asante Kotoko player explained that though, Nyantakyi’s administration was marred with several allegations of corruption, Ghana’s performance at tournaments never declined to the extent of exiting the Africa Cup of Nations with one point.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Taylor stated that, “in the last days of Nyantakyi, that was what happened. He even said, there were players who were 30-years who shouldn't have been in the team because they come into the team with their own problems. That doesn't mean if there was a player who was good at age 30, he shouldn't be called... It was also during his time, they even beat up a Minister and he did very little to correct it.”

He noted that although Kurt Okraku promised to be a game-changer, his actions have proven otherwise.



Taylor who once played for the Black Stars disclosed that he has never seen the Black Stars display such horrible football since his birth.



“Kurt has become worse to the extent that ever since I was born and started playing football, I haven’t seen Ghana exit AFCON at the group stage with 1 point. Even if I use my second Division team we would have gotten good results.”



The ex-Hearts of Oak player urged Kurt Okraku and other football administrators to leave player selection for the national team to coaches.