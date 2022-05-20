Kurt Okraku-led GFA created the environment for match manipulation - Kotoko CEO

Nana Yaw Amponsah, CEO of Kotoko

Kumasi Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer [CEO], Nana Yaw Amponsah has blamed the leadership of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] for creating the environment for match-fixing.

His comments come after the country's football governing announced that the Porcupine Warriors' away game against AshantiGold SC has been postponed due to security reasons.



Kotoko were to honor their matchday 29 game against the Miners at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium later today.



Nana Yaw Amponsah speaking to Kotoko via Twitter Space on Thursday morning expressed his frustration and accused the leadership of letting the guards down.



According to him, the FA must be blamed for match manipulation.



“The timing of the decision [punishing AshGold for match-fixing] is so wrong. They [GFA] have created an environment for more manipulations," he said.

Ashgold has been demoted to Division Two with a heavy fine after being found guilty of match-fixing against Inter Allies in their matchday 34 tie during the 2020/21 game. The sanction is expected to take effect next season.



Nana Yaw Amponsah further added that the games against AshGold must be honored as the Miners could have an impact on deciding the winners of this season’s Premier League.



“Why can’t adequate security be provided in Obuasi? Are we saying that after Sunday matches, the next [home] match of AshGold will be postponed too? Until Kotoko and AshantiGold play their game, no other match will be played and we are writing to the GFA to insist on it,” he said.



“The matches remaining for AshantiGold have a bearing on who becomes champions and gets relegated,” he concluded.



Asante Kotoko sit top of the league log with 56 points after 28 matches played.