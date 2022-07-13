Kurt Okraku meets PFAG for follow up meeting about Player Development and Standard Contracts

Kurt Okraku and members of the PFAG in a group photo

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku met with the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) for a follow-up meeting about Player Development, Standard Contracts, Coaching Education, and Life after Football (education)Insurance.

GFA has taken a decision for the introduction of a Standard Player Contract in the three top-tier leagues in Ghana starting from next season.



The leagues include the Ghana Premier League, the Division One League, and the Women’s Premier League.



A Standard Player Contract (SPC) typically is negotiated as part of the collective bargaining agreement between a professional sports league and its players. These contracts typically are written in general, boilerplate form, and are used for all players in the league across the competitions.

Professional Player contracts are fundamentally limited duration employment contracts where teams agree to pay the player to train for and play a certain number of games in a season in exchange for the player's unique skill set.



The template Standard Player Contract would be worked on and approved by the Executive Council and made available to clubs in the Premier League, Division One League, and Women’s Premier League for new professional players going forward. The SPC will have a start date and also an end date in conformity with the end of the 1st or the 2nd transfer windows.