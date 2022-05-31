Kurt Okraku meets Tariq Lamptey, parents over nationality switch - Reports

Ghana to play Madagascar on June 1
Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku is currently in a meeting with defender Tariq Lamptey and his parents over his nationality switch, Ghanasoccernet has reported.
The Brighton and Hove Albion defender is currently in Ghana with his parents for the summer holidays.
It was stated that Tariq was also going to meet the Black Stars technical handlers and GFA officials before taking a final decision on his national team career, according to reports.
The player, however refuted these claims in an interview with Joy FM and stated that his travel to Ghana is to visit his relatives and also work on his foundation but has nothing to do with football.
“To be honest, I just came back for holiday. Obviously, it’s been a good but long season so I just came to get some rest, some sun – I’ve come to see some family and friends that I have not seen for a while. I’m taking this opportunity just to relax and whine down after a long season."
However, Ghanasoccernet in a report, stated that the player and his parents are currently in a meeting with the Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku
Tariq Lamptey declined an invitation to the England U21 team last week ahead of an imminent switch from England to Ghana.
