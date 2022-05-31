1
Menu
Sports

Kurt Okraku meets Tariq Lamptey, parents over nationality switch - Reports

Tariq Lamptey Ghanaweb.png Tariq Lamptey was born to Ghanaian parents in England

Tue, 31 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana to play Madagascar on June 1

Eddie Nketiah to stay at Arsenal

Otto Addo announces Ghana squad for AFCON qualifiers, friendlies

Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku is currently in a meeting with defender Tariq Lamptey and his parents over his nationality switch, Ghanasoccernet has reported.

The Brighton and Hove Albion defender is currently in Ghana with his parents for the summer holidays.

It was stated that Tariq was also going to meet the Black Stars technical handlers and GFA officials before taking a final decision on his national team career, according to reports.

The player, however refuted these claims in an interview with Joy FM and stated that his travel to Ghana is to visit his relatives and also work on his foundation but has nothing to do with football.

“To be honest, I just came back for holiday. Obviously, it’s been a good but long season so I just came to get some rest, some sun – I’ve come to see some family and friends that I have not seen for a while. I’m taking this opportunity just to relax and whine down after a long season."

However, Ghanasoccernet in a report, stated that the player and his parents are currently in a meeting with the Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku

Tariq Lamptey declined an invitation to the England U21 team last week ahead of an imminent switch from England to Ghana.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
People without job history joined NDC and amassed wealth – Freddie Blay
‘This country needs a Messiah’ – Lawyer Badombie’s last Facebook post
Over 400 acres of military and state lands released to Otumfuo
Borussia Dortmund celebrates Akrobeto
Brother of murdered lawyer gives full details
I lost after paying GH¢1,000 to each delegate – Asare Bediako
Agyapong once spoke about govt officials who own state lands
Meet the 15 NPP Chairmen elected in the regions
Cabinet rejects price-control mechanism - Gabby hints
Gunshot wound exposes runaway armed robber
Related Articles: