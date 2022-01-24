Kurt Okraku, others must join Milo - Countryman Songo demands

Countryman Songo and GFA President Kurt Okraku

Award-winning Sports Presenter Patrick Osei Agyeman known in media circles as Countryman Songo believes that Kurt Okraku and his administration also deserve a sack.

This comes after coach Milovan Rajevac was sacked after a poor showing at the ongoing AFCON 2021 where Ghana exited in the group stages without winning a single game.



To Songo, the Ghana Football Association President needs to be sacked from his position because he also played contributory roles to Ghana’s Black Stars failure at the continental showpiece.



Songo believes that if the Ghana Football Association President knew shame, he would have himself resigned from the position he occupies now but since he’s a black man who knows no shame, he should be voted out when the time is due.

“We need a change in our football again. We gave you the chance after normalization but we have realized after four years that you cannot do the job so we need to change you. I want him to even resign but as the black man that he is, he will not resign.



"After four years someone like you should not be given the mandate again. If you people are wise, I mean the football people, you’ll not renew the mandate of this man who knows next to nothing. He should be taken out of the system. Ghanaians should look at the FA President who always wants to have a say in the selection of players.”