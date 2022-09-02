Kurt Okraku praises George Boateng for quitting Aston Villa to focus on Black Stars

Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng

The Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku has opened up on why he never doubted the commitment of Black Stars assistant coach, George Boateng.

According to Kurt Okraku, George Boateng’s resignation as coach of Aston Villa’s u-23 team has demonstrated that he is ready to serve the country with his qualities to ensure that Ghana excels at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



He noted in an interview with Adom TV that, Boateng’s bravery and willingness to serve the country should be an example for many to follow.



“I think George is a committed son of Ghana and he’s said this on numerous platforms. He has contributed his part to Ghana’s qualification to the world cup and he is ready to serve,” the GFA president said.



“He has left Aston Villa to serve the country and I doff my hat to him, he is the kind of quality that we need and I am looking forward to him play a big role in the Ghanaian football ecosystem,” he added.

George Boateng on August 25, 2022 tendered his resignation as the U-23 coach of Premier League side Aston Villa to focus on his role as Black Stars assistant coach.



He was appointed as one of Black Stars assistant coaches following the appointment of coach Otto Addo.



JNA/KPE