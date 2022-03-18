0
Kurt Okraku pulled strings to get Baba Yara Stadium approved for Ghana v Nigeria game - Randy Abbey reveals

Kurt Okraku Special GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Fri, 18 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Dr. Randy Abbey has revealed that Kurt Okraku had to pull strings to get the Baba Yara Stadium approved as the venue for Ghana's World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

After the country's independence day celebration, the Cape Coast Stadium which was supposed to host the game was left in a poor state after images of the poor state of the pitch surfaced online which led to Nigeria petitioning FIFA for the match to be played at a neutral venue.

However, the leadership of the GFA secured late approval to host the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 25.

"What the GFA president went through to get CAF and FIFA to agree for us to play at Baba Yara with some conditions, maybe one day he would tell the story himself," Dr. Abbey said.

"I don't want to be the person to say it. But what Kurt Okraku has gone through to get that done," he made his assertion on Metro TV's Good Morning.

Meanwhile, CAF have given conditions to the Ghana FA to fulfill before the game at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Source: footballghana.com
