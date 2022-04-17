0
Kurt Okraku reveals Black Stars plan ahead of 2022 World Cup

Blackstars Teampick Bbp1050 1 Black Stars team

Sun, 17 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has revealed the Black Stars will be well prepared for the World Cup in Qatar.

The FA boss disclosed the football association will take advantage of the international assignments ahead to prepare for the World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars will also play a couple of international friendlies before embarking on the tournament in November.

“The signals are that most of the European countries will take a break from their domestic leagues to be able to prepare for the mundial and Ghana will take full advantage of that,” Mr. Okraku told GTV Sports Plus.

“We want to take advantage of the AFCON dates to prepare and get our squad to compete in those AFCON qualifiers. That will be part of the preparation for the World Cup. And, hopefully, we should get a friendly game or two in the last days before the tournament starts,” he added.

Ghana have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

