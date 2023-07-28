Kurt Okraku should banish party politics from football if he wants to make the sport great again - Joe Lartey

GFA President Kurt E. S. Okraku

Veteran broadcaster Joe Lartey has urged the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kurt Okraku to banish party politics from football if he wants to make the sport great again.

The 96-year-old says the possibility of Ghana football thriving again is dependent on the leaders.



He believes when they want to get it done, it will be done because they are focused on doing it.



“Let them think about football and Ghana and let them say to themselves that we are here to make Ghana great in football, and it will happen,” the former GBC journalist told Joy Sports

“Let them develop positive thinking all the time. They should completely banish all the things that have destroyed many sectors in Ghana – politics.”



Joe Lartey also added that leaders of football in Ghana should take their minds away from money because it leads to trouble.



“Football has become political because people are interested in making money out of it. Money leads to trouble,” he noted.