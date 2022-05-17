Kurt Okraku will not last beyond his 4 years mandate - Nana Kwasi Darling

Kurt Okraku

Former Sporting Director of beleaguered Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold SC, Nana Kwasi Darling says that current Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku will not last beyond his four year mandate.

The former Dreams FC Executive Chairman was elected President of the GFA in 2019 after a fiercely contested elections.



Since assuming the role, his opponents have accused him of witch hunting and victimization with beleagured Nana Kwasi Darling singing from the same hymn sheet.



Then Sporting director of Ashgold has been handed a 48 months ban from all football related activities.



This follows the clubs involvement in match fixing in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League match day 34 game with Inter Allies.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Wontumi FM, Nana Kwasi Darling denied the FA claims that he didn’t honour their invitation.



“I’m surprised with the FA ruling. It is never true I didn’t appear before the committee. They should stop tarnishing my image. Are they telling me the people I met there were ghost?



“Maybe, they are doing that to sideline me because the FA elections is close. Everyone knows I am in the camp of George Afriyie, so maybe they don’t want me to campaign for him”



“But I strongly believe Kurt Okraku will not exceed the four-year mandate” he said.