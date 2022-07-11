Kurt Oraku congratulates Hasaacas Ladies trio on Player of the Year nomination

The 2022 CAF Awards will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Rabat, Morocco

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has sent a congratulatory message to Hasaacas Ladies trio Evelyn Badu, Doris Boaduwaa and Perpetual Agyekum on their nomination for the CAF Women’s Player of the Year award.

The three players who were instrumental in the domestic and continental success of the ‘’Doo Ladies’’ in the 2021/22 season have been rewarded with nominations for the top award on the continent.



Hasaacas Ladies were beaten in the final of the Women’s Champions League by Mamelodi Sundowns from South Africa but the Sekondi giants won two domestic titles (Premier League and FA Cup) before going on to win the WAFU Zone B Women’s Champions League in Cote D’Ivoire.



"It is an honour and a privilege to congratulate our Ghanaian Women nominees for the CAF Women’s player of the Year award 2022.



"My dear Ladies, Evelyn Badu, Doris Boaduwaa and Perpetual Agyekum, your talents and achievements collectively is worth of sincere congratulations. Therefore your nomination for this prestigious award is deserving.

"On behalf of the entire Ghana Football Association and football fraternity, I can confirm that your nomination has brought joy to us.



"I wish you all the best and pray for your success. Congratulations once again and God bless you," the statement read.



The trio are joined in the Women's Inter-club Player of the Year category by Janet Egyir whiles Badu and Boaduwaa have also been nominated for the Women's Young Player of the Year award as Hasaacas Ladies competes for Club of the Year award.



The 2022 CAF Awards will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Rabat, Morocco.