Sports News

Kurt sure of more deals

GFA President, Kurt E.S Okraku

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku is brimming with optimism that his administration will secure more sponsorship deals.

Last Tuesday, his outfit succeeded in landing a juicy partnership deal with Italian sports kit firm Macron.



And per the three-year deal, Macron will supply 15,000 balls to the FA across the period together with a GH¢1.6m cash.



It was part of Kurt’s efforts to alleviate financial burden of clubs, having had a telling effect on their budget owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.



He told the media at the launch that despite the challenges, the GFA will remain focused in their quest to get Ghana football to the top.

“This partnership would ensure that our kids have a livelihood because without football they cannot enhance their talents. If talents are not developed, there is no livelihood.



“When we speak about igniting passion by solving the fundamental problems that our industry faces, this is a clear testimony of our intent to solve the problems at the fundamental level.”



He added, “If you are a footballer and you want to play but do not have access to balls, it is a big challenge. When you visit the training grounds of some of our players, you will see thirty players chasing five balls.



“But this situation is history now, thanks to Macron. We are extremely excited because this kind of gesture affects every facet of our football. This is the very first sponsorship announcement since October 25 and it is the first of many to come.”

