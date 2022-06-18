0
Menu
Sports

Kusi Kwame, Kevin-Okyere Weidlich train with Aron Hunt, Lewis Holtby

Kusi Kwame11 610x400.png Kusi Kwame, Kevin-Okyere Weidlich Aron Hunt and Lewis Holtby

Sat, 18 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

German-born Ghanaian Kusi Kwame who recently joined ETSV Hamburg from FC Phonix and Kevin-Okyere Weidlich who also plays for lower-tier side Teutonia Ottensen has been captured training with Lewis Holtby and Robert Glatzel at Hamburg's training grounds.

They could enjoy their last days of vacation away from home, but instead, Robin Meißner and Co. had certain appointments in the last few days - with Kevin Weidlich and Kusi Kwame, who regularly work with HSV professionals in their "WriteTheFuture" academy. 

"You can give the boys credit for coming back from a loan and wanting to show HSV: We're still here!" praises Weidlich, who has also worked alongside Kwame with Robert Glatzel, Aaron Hunt and Lewis Holtby. Individually and voluntarily – the stars sometimes even come here during the summer break. At least at Glatzel, the individual training has.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Save the date’ - Nana Aba Anamoah announces
Hopeson Adorye slams SP
Adom-Otchere slams Togbe Afede's aide on RTI request
How Court of Appeal Judge resigned over the demolition of his residence
NDC MP for Jomoro confirms she holds Ivorian citizenship - Report
Joyce Blessing sent the video to a different man, not me - Husband
Come clean, be transparent' – Christian Council to Akufo-Addo
Nat'l Cathedral: 3 pastors to resign - Captain Smart alleges
Afia Schwar deletes controversial video after Nogokpo struck
NPP MP sends message to Akufo-Addo gov’t