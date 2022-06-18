Kusi Kwame, Kevin-Okyere Weidlich train with Aron Hunt, Lewis Holtby

Kusi Kwame, Kevin-Okyere Weidlich Aron Hunt and Lewis Holtby

German-born Ghanaian Kusi Kwame who recently joined ETSV Hamburg from FC Phonix and Kevin-Okyere Weidlich who also plays for lower-tier side Teutonia Ottensen has been captured training with Lewis Holtby and Robert Glatzel at Hamburg's training grounds.

They could enjoy their last days of vacation away from home, but instead, Robin Meißner and Co. had certain appointments in the last few days - with Kevin Weidlich and Kusi Kwame, who regularly work with HSV professionals in their "WriteTheFuture" academy.

"You can give the boys credit for coming back from a loan and wanting to show HSV: We're still here!" praises Weidlich, who has also worked alongside Kwame with Robert Glatzel, Aaron Hunt and Lewis Holtby. Individually and voluntarily – the stars sometimes even come here during the summer break. At least at Glatzel, the individual training has.