Kusi Kwame joins ETSV Hamburg from 1. FC Phonix

Sat, 4 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

From the Regionalliga to the Landesliga Hamburg. Kusi Kwame, who has been with 1. FC Phonix Lubeck for the past two seasons will move this summer.

Kwame, who has played in the third and fourth divisions, will join the ETSV Hamburg next season, the club said on Wednesday.

Kwame transferred from the HSV second team to Travemunder Allee in the summer of 2020, having previously played for Holstein Kiel, SC Fortuna Koln, and Rot-Weib Erfurt, among others, and played 34 games for the Adler in two years, serving as vice-skipper behind skipper Nico Fischer.

Kwame had declined the role of assistant coach at 1. FC Phonix that had been offered to him before leaving.

Kwame was in the starting lineup for the second time in a relegation round after a short injury break in the Adler's final game of the season on Sunday. The 32-year-old may encounter a club that was just promoted to the state level as the indisputable winners at ETSV Hamburg.

