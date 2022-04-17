0
Kwabena Owusu gets three-match ban in Turkey

Kwabena Owusu Ankara 610x400.png Kwabena Owusu in fresh trouble

Sun, 17 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian striker Kwabena Owusu has been handed a three-match ban in Turkey.

Owusu was sent off for two bookable offences last weekend in MKE Ankaragücü's 2-2 draw with Ümraniyespor in Turkey's top flight.

He was supposed to serve a one-game suspension, but it was increased to three games due to unsportsmanlike behaviour toward the referee after being kicked out of the game.

The Professional Football Disciplinary Board (PFDK) of the Turkish Football Federation also fined Owusu 4,500 TL (which is around 307 dollars).

Ankaragücü have said they will appeal the ban.

Club President Faruk Koca claimed that they believed that the Arbitration Committee would look at the overall events in the Bereket Sigorta Ümraniyespor match and make a fair decision, otherwise it would go down as a black mark in Turkish sports history.

Koca stated that everyone said that they experienced victimization due to referee mistakes in the Ümraniyespor match and said, “Owusu's first move was not a yellow card. I do not object to the latter. However, two players from Ümraniyespor had to get a red card.

Expressing that they do not want positive discrimination, Koca said, “Let the referees be fair. Because we do not want the success that will come with shaibe," he said.

As things stand, Owusu will not face Adanaspor, Altinordu, and Balikesirspor.

Owusu has scored six goals in 19 league games this season.

