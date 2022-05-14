0
Kwabena Owusu out of Ankaragucu's game against Boluspor

Sat, 14 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana and Ankaragucu forward Kwabena Owusu will not play for his side on Saturday when they face Boluspor in the TFF 1 league.

The forward has been in good form for  his side but has been  sidelined  with a serious aliment and  won't play a part in tomorrow's game.

Ankaragücü Football Branch Unit Coordinator Emre Yıldız announced in a program with a local radio station Ostim that the Ghanaian forward had a serious  illness last week and was hospitalized for 2 days.

It was stated that Owusu will not be able to play in the Boluspor and Keçiörengücü matches.

The Ghanaian is currently on loan at Ankaragucu from Azerbaijani side Qarabag and has played 23 matches scoring 10 goals and providing 4 assists.

Ankaragucu is open to keep the Ghanaian forward when his loan deal expire and must engage his parent club Qarabag.

