Kwabena Owusu scores for Anakaragucu in Turkish second tier

Kwabena Owusu, Ghana Player .jpeg Kwabena Owusu

Tue, 5 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian striker Kwabena Owusu scored for his lower tier Turkish side MKE Ankaragucu in the lower tier league on Sunday evening.

Ankaragucu suffered a 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Eyupspor as their promotion hopes suffered a big jolt in their match day 29 clash at the Eryaman Stadium.

The away side took a 3-0 lead through Gerson Rodrigues and a brace from Ogulcan Caglayan before Kofi Owusu and Sinan Osmanoglu reduced the deficit with two goals to make it 3-2.

Owusu lasted the entire duration of the game as he was powerless to prevent his side from defeat.

He has scored nine goals and provided three assists in 20 appearances for MKE Ankaragucu in all competitions this season so far.

