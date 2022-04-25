Kwabena Owusu scores for Ankaragucu in win against Balikesirspor

Kwabena Owusu

Ghanaian striker Kwabena Owusu was on target for his Turkish side Ankaragucu in their 2-0 win against Balikesirspor Turkish Lig I on Sunday.

Owusu who returned from suspension gave his side the lead with the opener in the 13th minute.



The away side went into the break leading with the slender 1-0 lead in a game which was scored by Kwabena Owusu.



Ankaragucu added the second goal after recess with Yasin Gureler the scorer to make the results safe for the away side.

The win sees Ankaragucu top of the table with 66 points and is currently in pole position to qualify for the top-flight next season.



Owusu, 24, has scored 7 goals in 20 appearances for his side in the lower tier Turkish league.