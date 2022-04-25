0
Menu
Sports

Kwabena Owusu scores for Ankaragucu in win against Balikesirspor

Kwabena Owusu Ankaragucu 610x400 Kwabena Owusu

Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian striker Kwabena Owusu was on target for his Turkish side Ankaragucu in their 2-0 win against Balikesirspor Turkish Lig I on Sunday.

Owusu who returned from suspension gave his side the lead with the opener in the 13th minute.

The away side went into the break leading with the slender 1-0 lead in a game which was scored by Kwabena  Owusu.

Ankaragucu added the second goal after recess with Yasin Gureler the scorer to make the results safe for the away side.

The win sees Ankaragucu top of the table with 66 points and is currently in pole position to qualify for the top-flight next season.

Owusu, 24, has scored 7 goals in 20 appearances for his side in the lower tier Turkish league.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
These 6 sons of popular preachers are also into full-time ministry
The house Asantehene, Agyeman Prempeh I, lived in for 24 years in Seychelles
Police Chief Inspector Mac-Victor Anako becomes first beneficiary of PEMIF
My driver makes more than my niece who works at Agric Bank - Kennedy Agyapong
‘God dey’ - Afia Pokuaa tells colleagues 'sabotaging' her show
‘You’ll not be allowed to host e-programme’ – Afia Pokuaa told
Meet The 24-year-old Student Who Is Arguably Ghana's Youngest Reverend Minister
Samson Anyenini gives breakdown of allowances for top management of some SOEs in Ghana
The Ashanti King who dared the British Governor
7 Ivy league schools are begging to admit one of them - Kennedy Agyapong