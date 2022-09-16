0
Kwabena Owusu scores for Qarabag in Europa League win over Nantes

Fri, 16 Sep 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian marksman Kwabena Owusu was on target for his Azerbaijani side FK Qarabag as they defeated Nantes 3-0 in the Europa leg tie.

He scored the opening goal as they brushed aside the tame resistance of the French side at home.

Qarabag have struggled in the Europa League as they had not won any of their ten home games in the Europa League but they prevailed against Nantes.

The Ghanaian striker had two great opportunities to have opened the scores before he eventually did as the goalkeeper saved all those two efforts.

Kwabena Owusu scored the opening goal in the 60th minute. Abdellah Zoubir doubled Qarabag's lead before Marko Jankovic scored a stunning third to kill the game.

The Azerbaijani champions' next game in the competition will be away to Olympiacos on 6 October.

Owusu, 25, has three goals and one assist so far this season, with the striker profiting from his new role as the focal point of the team’s attack.

