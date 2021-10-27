Kwabena Owusu scores in MKE Ankaragucu's home win in Turkish Cup

Black Stars striker Kwabena Owusu was on target for MKE Ankaragucu when they beat Somaspor Kulubu in the Turkish Cup on Tuesday.
Owusu scored the first goal as Ankaragucu recorded a 2-0 victory to advance to the next round of the competition.
The former Ghana U-23 player found the back of the net in the 13th minute to give the hosts the lead at the Eryaman Stadium.
Turkish forward Nadir Ciftci converted a penalty kick nine minutes after recess to seal the victory for Ankaragucu.
Owusu, who is on loan at Ankaragucu from Azerbaijani giants Qarabag FK, has scored three goals in 5 matches in all competitions this season.
He has two goals in 4 appearances in the Turkish second-tier and the other in the cup competition.
