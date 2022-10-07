Kwabena Owusu scores in Qarabag's win over Olympiacos in Europa League

Fri, 7 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Black Stars striker, Kwabena Owusu, was on the score sheet for Qarabag in their away win over Olympiacos in the Europa League.
Kwabena netted his sixth goal of the season in all competitions as the Azerbaijan champions thumped Olympiacos 3-0 on Thursday, October 7 2022.
The 25-year-old lasted 90 minutes before Filip Ozobic replaced him in stoppage time.
The victory takes Qarabag to second position in Group G, three points below leaders Freiburg.
Kwabena Owusu has now been involved in eight goals in seventeen games in all competitions, providing two assists.
Owusu is enjoying life at his new club after joining them during the summer transfer window from Turkish side MKE Ankaragucu.
