Kwabena Owusu scores on Ferencváros debut to help team to beat Paksi 3-1

Kwabena Owusu Celeb Olympiacos Vs FK Qarabag Kwabena Owusu

Thu, 2 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Kwabena Owusu enjoyed debut delight on Wednesday evening during the match between his new club Ferencváros and Paksi FC.

The talented attacker only joined the Hungarian top-flight league side a few days ago before the January transfer window closed.

Today, he was named in the Ferencváros matchday squad for the Paksi FC game but missed out on a starting role.

In the second half when his club was losing 1-0, he was introduced into the game to bolster the attack of his time.

Having risen to the occasion, Kwabena Owusu scored in the 72nd minute to light up his debut.

That goal cancelled out a strike from Akos Kinyik which had given Paksi FC the lead,

Later in the game, goals from Kristoffer Zachariassen and Ryan Mmae sealed a 3-1 win for Ferencváros at the end of the 90 minutes.

