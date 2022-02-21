Kwabena Owusu scores winner for Ankaragucu in Turkish second-tier

Kwabena Owusu (left) in action for his club

Ghanaian striker Kwabena Owusu was the hero for his lower tier side Ankaragucu as he handed them all three points in the 2-1 win over Bursaspor at home on Sunday, 20 February 2022 in the Turkish second-tier.

The home side conceded a goal from the visitors in the first half in the 33rd minute through Mehmet Ugurlu.



Ankaragucu were trailing as the match headed into the break but things quickly changed in the second half at the Eryaman Stadyumu.



The home side equalized through Erdem Ozgenc and less than a minute later Kwabena Owusu handed his side what proved to be the winner to make it 2-1.

Kwaben Owusu crushed home a fierce shot from distance to grab the winner for his side as he recorded his fifth goal of the season.



He lasted the entire duration of the game.