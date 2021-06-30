Kwabena Yeboah lauds Kurt Okraku’s reign as GFA boss

SWAG President, Kwabena Yeboah

President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Kwabena Yeboah, has lauded Kurt Okraku for his work done so far as president of the Ghana Football Association.

Kurt Okraku is barely two years into his reign as GFA boss but according to Kwabena Yeboah, there has been a remarkable improvement in the game juxtaposing it with the problems that have hit Ghana Football in the last few years.



A documentary exposing deep-rooted corruption and other malpractices in the local game by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, shook the spines of Ghana Football rendering it barely active for some time.



Just when everything seemed to be back to normalcy, the Covid-19 pandemic also hit hard the football industry, and amid all these difficult times Kurt Okraku has steered Ghana Football to levels Kwabena Yeboah describes as commendable.



According to the ace broadcaster, in as much as Kurt Okraku’s tenure has not reached the perfect mark yet, he deserves some commendation for work done so far.

“The Ghana Football Association under Kurt Okraku in my humble opinion has done a wonderful job,” Kwabena Yeboah said.



“Amazing, and I think that Kurt has exceeded my expectations. And I say this within the context that he took over Ghana Football at a very difficult time. This was after the Anas expose that Ghana didn’t play for one plus years. Soon as he started a new era, Covid-19 hit us.



“We went off for a very long time, so for Kurt to come on board and organize our football to this level…and to whip up interest to this level and to bring back the love, I think it’s been wonderful,” he added.



“I have had my own criticisms against him in certain regards, but I think overall he deserves a great deal of commendation. I am very excited with what he has done so far and I’m hoping he will continue on this trajectory,” Kwabena Yeboah concluded.