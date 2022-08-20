0
Menu
Sports

Kwadwo Amoako joins Medeama SC on a three-year deal

Kwadwo Amoako Call Up Kwadwo Amoako

Sat, 20 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League side, Medeama SC have confirmed the acquisition of top defender Kwadwo Amoako.

The player has signed a three-year deal with the Yellow and Mauve outfit after ending his stay at fellow Premier League club, Ashanti Gold SC.

“Medeama is pleased to confirm that Kwadwo Amoako has joined the club, signing a contract until August 2025.

“The defender joins on a free transfer after leaving AshantiGold.

“Amoako, 23, has joined the Mauve and Yellows as a marquee signing following his departure from the miners.

“The versatile former Techiman Eleven Wonders player is the latest addition to the two-time FA Champions and will be expected to provide massive cover for the club,” an official club statement from Medeama SC said on Friday.

In his first words after his unveiling, Kwadwo Amoako indicated that he is excited and cannot wait to start the new chapter of his career in Tarkwa.

“Medeama is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started. I am very happy to join this team finally and look forward to working with the coach, his backroom staff and my teammates,” the defender said as quoted on the website of his new club.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Irate youth descend on Fulani herdsmen, kill several cattle
Three arrested in connection with murder of Ghanaian taxi driver in the US
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks silence on sleeping with actress at 2014 WC
Paa George shares how he slept with several ladies during his prime
MoFA rescues 431 stranded Ghanaians in UAE
Prof. Adei ‘schools’ KKD
Wereko-Brobby on NPP's 'Break the 8' mantra
Chief of Staff sues 'The Herald' newspaper
Economic crunch affects tithes and offerings of Church of Pentecost