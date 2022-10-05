Kwadwo Asamoah: Ghana's most successful player in Italy retires at age 33

Kwadwo Asamoah won 13 trophies in Italy

After 17 years as a professional footballer, 33-year-old Kwadwo Asamoah has announced his retirement from the game to bring his illustrious career to an end.

After a meeting with his agent, Pastorello, following the decision to retire, Kwadwo Asamoah took to social media to post, "Amazing time. Always a pleasure working with you Federico Pastorello."



Born on December 9, 1988, in Ghana's capital city, Accra, Kwadwo Asamoah now retires from the game as the most successful Ghanaian to have played in the Italian Serie A.



The former Black Stars midfielder won 13 trophies during his 13-year stay in Italy, including six Serie A titles.



He also won the Coppa Italia four times and added three Italian Super Cups to take his total trophy count to 13.

Kwadwo Asamoah played for Torino, Udinese, Juventus, Inter Milan, and Cagliari during his over a decade-long stay in the Italian top flight league.



In his national team career, Kwadwo Asamoah featured 74 times for the Black Stars, scored four goals, and featured in both the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa and Brazil 2014.



After announcing his retirement from the game, Kwadwo Asamoah has now become a football agent.