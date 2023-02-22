Kwadwo Asamoah, Stephen Appiah, ex-Black Stars players donate to Christian Atsu’s family

Former Black Stars players, Kwadwo Asamoah, Stephen Appiah, Derek Boateng and Jerry Akaminko have become the latest to pay a visit to the family of the late Christian Atsu.

Kwadwo Asamoah, Stephen Appiah, Derek Boateng and Jerry Akaminko donated items to the family of the late Ghanaian international during their visit on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.



The players also took turns to pen down a heartfelt message in the book of condolence opened for Christian Atsu at his family house in Accra.



The former players were accompanied by Fiifi Tackie, the spokesperson for the Ayew family.



The likes of Sulley Muntari, Asamoah Gyan Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Baffour Gyan, and Haminu Dramani visited the family of the late Ghanaian winger on Tuesday.



The ex-players also made donations and commiserated with the family during their visit.

Christian Atsu's body arrived in Ghana in the late hours of Sunday after it was recovered from the rubble following an earthquake in Turkey on February 6.



The 31-year-old got trapped in his destroyed apartment for over a week before he was found dead.



The family is yet to announce plans for the burial and funeral of the winger who was crowned best player at the 2015 AFCON.







