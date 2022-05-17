Kwadwo Asamoah pays tribute to departing Juventus legend Chiellini

Kwadwo Asamoah has sent a goodwill message to Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini who leaves Juventus after 17 years at the end of the campaign.
The Ghana international played alongside Chiellini during his six years at Juventus and the duo formed a good bond with Asamoah thanking the EURO 2020 winner for helping him develop his game.
In an emotional farewell, Chiellini said his final goodbye after Juventus' 2-2 draw against Lazio on Monday night.
"It was a privilege Giorgio to play with you, one of the best players and a great person. You have helped me become a better player and have confidence by your side every time! I wish you the best for your future!," wrote Asamoah on Twitter.
È stato un privilegio Giorgio giocare con te, uno dei migliori giocatori e una grande persona. Mi hai aiutato a diventare un giocatore migliore ed avere fiducia ogni volta al tuo fianco! Ti auguro il meglio per il tuo futuro! ❤️
