0
Menu
Sports

Kwadwo Asamoah’s trivela was more difficult, Modric’s against Chelsea was very easy - Asamoah Gyan

Kwadwo Asamoah Cagliari Debut Kwadwo Asamoah

Sat, 16 Apr 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan believes Kwadwo Asamoah’s ‘outside of the boot’ pass is more difficult move to pull off than Luka Modric’s assist against Chelsea.

Modric starred as Real Madrid sealed their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League at the expense of Chelsea on Tuesday.

Modric located his teammate with the trivela, a skill in which a player shoots the ball with curl applied by the outside of the boot, before Rodrygo finished with aplomb to send the game into extra-time after a 3-3 aggregate scoreline.

Karim Benzema then scored the winner in the 96th minute to confirm Carlo Ancelotti’s side’s place in the last four of the competition.



Source: dailymailgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Majid Michel arrested, interrogated for ‘talking drugs’ on radio
Meet Menaye Donkor, the stunning wife of Sulley Muntari
People are watching us – Randy Abbey tackles Bawumia’s aide over taxes
5 most hilarious MPs Ghanaians would love to keep in Parliament forever
Adwoa Safo finally breaks silence on absenteeism from Parliament
Billionaire Indimi flies his private jet into Tamale to mourn with Farouk Aliu Mahama
Why I travelled abroad, came back to do politics - Assin North MP speaks
The 3 lawyers Gloria Lamptey hired to take East Legon mansion, other properties for her
Assin North case: Why EC can't organise by-election - Nimako
Yoni Kulendi ruled as SC judge on Assin MP’s case