Kwadwo Asamoah’s trivela was more difficult, Modric’s against Chelsea was very easy - Asamoah Gyan

Kwadwo Asamoah

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan believes Kwadwo Asamoah’s ‘outside of the boot’ pass is more difficult move to pull off than Luka Modric’s assist against Chelsea.

Modric starred as Real Madrid sealed their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League at the expense of Chelsea on Tuesday.



Modric located his teammate with the trivela, a skill in which a player shoots the ball with curl applied by the outside of the boot, before Rodrygo finished with aplomb to send the game into extra-time after a 3-3 aggregate scoreline.



Karim Benzema then scored the winner in the 96th minute to confirm Carlo Ancelotti’s side’s place in the last four of the competition.