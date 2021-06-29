Kwadwo Asamoah set to finally leave Italy after Cagliari exit

Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah

Black Stars midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah is set to move from Italy after partying ways with Serie A outfit Cagliari Calcio, footballghana.com can exclusively report.

Kwadwo Asamoah in the 2021 winter transfer window sealed a move to Cagliari for a short period on a free transfer.



At the end of what has been a six-month stay at the club, Kwadwo Asamoah will at the end of this month officially become a free agent again.

With several suitors from the Major League Soccer in the USA and the Turkish Super Lig, the Ghana international will announce his next destination in the coming days.



In the past, Kwadwo Asamoah has enjoyed stellar campaigns in Italy where he has played for the likes of Juventus, Inter Milan, as well as Udinese.