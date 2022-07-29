Kwadwo Baah to wear No.14 jersey at new club Fortuna Dusseldorf

Ghanaian forward

English-born forward of Ghanaian descent, Kwadwo Baah has completed a loan move to sign for German Bundesliga 2 outfit Fortuna Dusseldorf.

The talented forward joined English club Watford in 2021 but has not yet managed to earn a place in the first team.



With things not looking good at the club ahead of the start of the English football season, Kwadwo Baah has left the club.



He has been a transfer target of Fortuna Dusseldorf for a while and has joined the German Bundesliga 2 side on a season-long loan before the summer transfer window shuts this weekend.

His club Watford, agrees with the loan move and hopes he will be getting regular playing time in German to help his development.



The English club has confidence in the quality he possesses and sees him as one of the future.



Kwadwo Baah, 19, is eager to compete for a place in the starting eleven of Fortuna Dusseldorf and believes the 2022/23 football season will be positive for him.