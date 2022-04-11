Kwadwo Duah nets 12th goal of the season as St Gallen held giants FC Basel

Kwadwo Duah, English-born Ghanaian forward

English-born Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Duah was on target as St Gallen held Swiss giants FC Basel in the league on Sunday.

Kwadwo Duah opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a fine finish for St Gallen, but the lead lasted only 9 minutes.



FC Basel leveled through an own goal from St Gallen defender Leonidas Stergiou.



Jeremy Guillemenont restored the lead with 25 minutes left but FC Basel responded two minutes later through Liam Millar.

Kwadwo Duah has now netted 12 goals in 27 appearances for St Gallen and has attracted interest from the Ghana Football Association.



The English-born Swiss youth international is reported to be in talks with the Ghana Football Association over a possible nationality switch.



He could be part of the Ghana team for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.