0
Menu
Sports

Kwadwo Obeng Junior details why Daniel Afriyie is better than Kotoko's Etouga

Daniel Afriyie Barnie Scored Match Winner In FA Cup Final Hearts of Oak forward, Daniel Afriyie

Tue, 12 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daniel Afriyie wins MTN FA Cup player of the competition

Hearts of Oak win MTN FA Cup

Yaw Annor beats Etouga to win GPL golden boot

Hearts of Oak striker, Kwadwo Obeng Junior, has opined that Hearts striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is better than Asante Kotoko forward Franck Etouga.

Obeng junior believes that Afriyie, unlike Etouga, has more to his game than just scoring goals.

In an interview with Berekum-based Akwaaba FM, he said Barnieh makes play easy for his teammates due to his talent.

“Barnieh is so talented and skillful. He makes things easy for us on the field," he said.

“Mbella is a good player, he is so good in goal-scoring but Barnieh is skillful, talented and a goal-scorer.”

With 12 goals, Afiriyie Barnieh finished the season as Hearts of Oak's leading scorer. He had eight goals in the GPL and four in the MTN FA Cup.

In the FA Cup finals, he scored the winning goal for Hearts of Oak. He was named the competition's best player.

Whereas Franck Etouga came close to becoming goal king, he was beaten by Ashantigold's Yaw Annor, who scored 22 goals.

EE/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Court dismisses request to keep Sir John’s assets frozen
Meet the pastor who is Ghana’s most-viewed live streamer
Mahama ditched me after becoming Mills' running mate – Nunoo-Mensah
Ablakwa jabs EC
Another Rawlings will rise up and cause a big mess - Nunoo-Mensah
Franklin Cudjoe advises leaders over Sri Lanka events
The story of Dr. Kwabena Adjei
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Related Articles: