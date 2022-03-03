Kwadwo Poku Mahala narrates how fight with Baffour Gyan ended his friendship with Asamoah Gyan

Kwadwo Poku retires from football

Former Black Stars player, Kwadwo Gyamfi-Poku 'Mahala', has said former Blak Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan was his close friend until Gyan's brother, Baffour Gyan ruined the friendship.



Kwadwo Poku narrated that he had a misunderstanding with Baffour while they were playmates at Asante Kotoko. But Asamoah was falsely informed about what transpired.



Speaking to Zion Felix TV, Mahala talked about his relationship with the Black Stars' all-time top scorer was like.

"Asamoah Gyan was my close friend, a very close friend. He knows I won’t lie if he watches this interview. I remember at U-23, we played a match with Liberty at Liberty Park. He brought his father and told him ‘Dad this is my friend, he is called Mahala’. So I told him ‘for you to bring your dad to watch me means you like me', so we used to talk. Because we were the youngest at Ghana U-23 and even at the Black Stars so he was my closest friend.



Mahala then recounted how Asamoah ignored him at Black Stars camp upon hearing what had happened between him and Baffour at Kotoko.



"Some issues popped up at Kotoko where I got angry at the coaches. His brother was involved and don’t know what he(Baffour Gyan) told him (Asamoah Gyan). One day I visited the national team camp while I was injured. I called him with a term used for ourselves but he didn’t really respond...I have never talked to him since that day."



He further explained what happened between him and Baffour, saying the latter got the nod to play ahead of him in a game against Hearts of Lions despite missing training for days.



According to Mahala, he complained to the Kotoko board which led to the sacking of the coach, Ebo Mends. Baffour threatened to beat him but the brawl did not happen as the former refused to show up and do as he claimed.

Kwadwo Poku had two spells at Asante Kotoko. Poku came through the ranks at Kotoko, playing for the Youth team gaining promotion in 2002. He left the club after a season. He made his return in 2007 before leaving 2012.



Whereas, Baffour Gyan played for Kotoko for just a season, 2010-2011.



They both played for the Black Stars. Poku was capped 9 times and scored 2 goals while Baffour was capped 24 times, scoring 4 goals. Both players have retired.



Watch the interview below, he tells the story at 18:58



