Kwaebibirem SC targets Division One qualification after beating Okwahu United

Kwaebibirem United

The Chief Executive Officer of Kwaebibirem United, Nana Amponsah, says his team is well focused ahead of their final play-off game against Koforidua Suhyen Sporting Club.

Kwaebibirem United defeated Okwahu United 2-1 to book a spot in the play-off final.



A win against Suhyen will guarantee them a place in the Division One League next season.



According to the Kwabibirem CEO, his players were well motivated to beat Okwahu United in that game which was replayed after the first game ended abruptly.

Speaking in an interview on Happy Sports with Ohene Bampoe Brenay he said: “Our players were really motivated for the game and told us not to worry.



“We are going forward with full motivation. We are not going to underrate any team. By God’s Grace, we are going to win. Our target is to qualify for the Premier League and help the community as well as Ghana too,” he added.