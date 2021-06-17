Kwahu West MCE warns encroachers to vacate Nkawkaw Stadium

The project design consists of a swimming pool, running track, pavilion, pitch and a hotel

Mr Yaw Owusu Addo, Kwahu West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has warned encroachers to evacuate immediately to pave way for reconstruction of the Nkawkaw Sports stadium to commence.

Speaking in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Nkawkaw, he said the assembly had served notice letters to the encroachers to move out of the premises and that “no compensations will be given to affected individuals.”



According to him the traditional authorities had confirmed that they [traditional authorities] had not availed any land to anyone and therefore must be ready to evacuate the premises as soon as possible.



He said work on the Nkawkaw Sports Stadium was on-going as the government promised and would be completed in 12 months’ time.

The project is being funded by the government led by Middle Belt Development Authority (MBDA) under the $1 million per constituency initiative.



The project design consists of a swimming pool, running track, pavilion, pitch and a hotel.



The MCE was hopeful that the stadium would be of international standard to attract tourists to help the assembly generate revenue.