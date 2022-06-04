3
Menu
Sports

Kwaku Bonsam is the reason I don't believe in juju in football - Saddick Adams

Saddick And Bonsam 1 610x400 Sadick Adams and Kweku Bonsam

Sat, 4 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Revered Sports Journalist Saddick Adams says that he does not believe in the existence of juju or black magic in football after popularly spiritualist Kwaku Bonsam's team he founded failed woefully.

Football has been fraught with spiritism and spiritual machinations that helps teams win matches but most occasions it is a clear case of believe or faith since it has never been scientifically proven.

Most clubs in Ghana rely on one spiritualist or the other in their various games but at the end of the season clubs get relegated for poor performance.

Saddick Adams says  that  the  popularly fetish priest founded a Division Two football team called Nananom Powers around 2009 and lost their first league  game 7-0 to Kenten AC Milan.

The club got relegated that same season with all the spiritual prowess of its founder Nana Kwaku Bonsam which proved to him that juju in football does not work as most persons who believe in it make it seem.

Since that incident his believe in the existence of black magic in football has been altered this he shared in a tweet.

He wrote; Kwaku Bonsam is the reason I stopped believing juju works in football. Around 2009 when I worked in Sunyani, he founded a 2nd division club called Nananom Powers in Techiman. First game they lost by 7-0 to Kenten AC Milan. Club got relegated conceding a record number of goals.







?s=20&t=aFIv0JQB1fTtcElr9kO-vA
Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC Activist Dela Coffie wanted by OSP
Supreme Court said things that were untrue in their judgement – Bagbin
Thomas Partey enstooled as development chief in Manya Krobo
I never met with Ato Forson in ambulance transaction - Witness tells court
Otto Addo's comment on Gideon Mensah shows Ghana need Mohammed Salisu
Ghanaian nurse who married a Nigerian striker
IGP responded to Harriet Thompson because she is a woman – Dzogbenuku
John Kumah on GH¢25m release for National Cathedral
Nogokpo Court has nine-member panel; sitting held on Saturdays
Ato Ahwoi opens up on US visa denial
Related Articles: