Kwame Kizito features for Falkenbergs FF in 2-0 win against Ullareds IK

Ghanaian player, Kwame Kizito

Ghana international, Kwame Kizito returned to action on Wednesday night as he featured for his Falkenbergs FF outfit in the away 2-0 win against Ullareds IK.

The two teams are geared up to enjoy success at the end of the 2022 Swedish football season.



As a result, Ullareds IK hosted Falkenbergs FF in a friendly contest yesterday. Both teams put up a fine show but in the end, it was the visitors that carried the day.



On the matchday, Robin Hofsö and Wilhelm Ärlig netted the goals for Falkenbergs FF to secure the win.

Another positive news for Falkenbergs FF during the game is the fact that strike Kwame Kizito who has been out with an injury for a very long time finally enjoyed minutes.



The fit-again attacker enjoyed minutes and helped his team to cruise to the win. He looked in good shape and is expected to be involved in upcoming matches.