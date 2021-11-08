Kwame Kizito nets 7th goal of the season in Falkenbergs defeat

Former Hearts of Oak forward Kwame Kizito

Former Hearts of Oak forward Kwame Kizito scored for Falkenbergs FF in their home loss in the Swedish Superettan on Sunday.

Kizito scored one of the goals as Falkenbergs suffer a 4-3 defeat to AFC Eskilstuna at the Falcon Alkoholfri Arena.



Eskilstuna got their noses in front as early as the 12th minute through forward Viktor Gotesson.



English forward Ashley Coffey doubled the lead in the 35th minute and scored again four minutes after the break to increase the tally.

Nigerian forward Peter Nsima scored twice within five minutes to pull two back for the home side.



Coffey achieved a hatrick as he scored again in the 75th minute before Kizito got his name on the scoresheet two minutes from full-time.



Kizito has made 19 appearances for Falkenbergs and has bagged 7 goals in the process.